Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $118.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $12,122,885. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $22,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

