Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 27,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UBSFY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

