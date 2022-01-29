UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $360.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.47.

MSFT stock opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

