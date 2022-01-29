uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.64 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.52.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
