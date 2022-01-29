uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.64 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.52.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

