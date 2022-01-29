UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,442 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,616.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 215,671 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

