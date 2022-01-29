Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.88. 1,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,201 shares of company stock worth $1,433,638 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.