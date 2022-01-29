UMA (UMA) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. UMA has a market capitalization of $385.59 million and $22.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for $5.92 or 0.00015670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,040,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,157,740 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

