Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 104.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 73.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.