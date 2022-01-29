Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($51.09) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,905.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,976.57. The firm has a market cap of £97.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

