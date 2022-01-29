Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.22 ($41.16).

UN01 has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €40.56 ($46.09) on Friday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

