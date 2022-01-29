uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 2,945 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

