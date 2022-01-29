United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of United Airlines worth $278,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

