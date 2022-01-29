United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.