United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $317.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.55 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

