United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $324.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $317.77 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

