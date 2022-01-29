United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 33,382,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,018,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $30.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

