United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTME opened at $1.70 on Friday. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

