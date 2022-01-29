United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
UTME opened at $1.70 on Friday. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
United Time Technology Company Profile
