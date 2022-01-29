Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

In related news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $286,857. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

