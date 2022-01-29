Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

