Upfiring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00263541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006872 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.01116699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

