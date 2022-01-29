UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

