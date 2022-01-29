Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.53.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

