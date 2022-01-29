US Bancorp DE Buys 32 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

HUBS stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.84 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.