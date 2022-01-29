US Bancorp DE Buys 83 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

