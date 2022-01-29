US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth $68,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.