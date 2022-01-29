US Bancorp DE Sells 1,397 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 19.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,634,000 after buying an additional 109,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

