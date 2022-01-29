US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.13

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 72.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 141,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
