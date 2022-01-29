US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.13

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 72.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 141,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

