USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.24 or 0.06741796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,504.90 or 1.00089707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054404 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

