Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

