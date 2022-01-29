Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.