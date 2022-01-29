Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

