Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of VLY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
