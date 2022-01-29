Valor Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.53 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $13.53 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108547 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

