Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 35,150 shares.The stock last traded at $54.15 and had previously closed at $56.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $521.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

