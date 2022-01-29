VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $49.64 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

