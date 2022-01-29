VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) is Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Newfleet Asset Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,354 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 78.1% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

