Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.17 and last traded at C$25.14. 80,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 118,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.79.

