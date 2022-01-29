Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46.

