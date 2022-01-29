Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,914,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

