Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

