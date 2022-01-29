VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,617,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

