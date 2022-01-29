Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $473.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Veritone by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

