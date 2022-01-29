Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $271.00 to $282.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $237.76 and last traded at $236.18, with a volume of 28029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.22.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

