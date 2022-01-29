VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 97.6% in January

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $35.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.
