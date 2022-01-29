VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 97.6% in January

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.