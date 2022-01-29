Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Buckle worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 39.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 57.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

