Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $413.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.70. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $16,935,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.