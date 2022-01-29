Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,278 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

