VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.25). Approximately 73,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 87,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.22).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

About VietNam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

