VIG Price Up 80.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, VIG has traded 80.9% higher against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $563.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.