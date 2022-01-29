Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $7.79. Vince shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 19,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Vince alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $87,828 over the last ninety days. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.