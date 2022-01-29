Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,379 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

