Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 203,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 25,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRPX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $2.02 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

